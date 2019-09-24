ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

Since ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 81 0.76 N/A 4.66 16.29 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.41 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ePlus inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ePlus inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that ePlus inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Rosetta Stone Inc.’s 0.21 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. ePlus inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ePlus inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 90.2%. Insiders owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Rosetta Stone Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Rosetta Stone Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.