ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 80 2.91 13.18M 4.66 16.29 Pluralsight Inc. 16 0.31 82.81M -3.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ePlus inc. and Pluralsight Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ePlus inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 16,446,219.12% 15.7% 8.1% Pluralsight Inc. 504,017,042.00% -190.6% -43.4%

Liquidity

ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pluralsight Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ePlus inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Pluralsight Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.6, with potential upside of 63.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pluralsight Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pluralsight Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.