ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

As Application Software businesses, ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.78 N/A 4.66 16.29 PagerDuty Inc. 46 20.38 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see ePlus inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ePlus inc. and PagerDuty Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ePlus inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ePlus inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of PagerDuty Inc. is $42.5, which is potential 21.92% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares and 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats PagerDuty Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.