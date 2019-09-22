ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Contrasting side by side

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 81 0.74 N/A 4.66 16.29 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.31 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ePlus inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares and 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.