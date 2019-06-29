ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparison side by side

We are comparing ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.68 N/A 4.32 20.50 Mimecast Limited 44 8.42 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates ePlus inc. and Mimecast Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ePlus inc. and Mimecast Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that ePlus inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mimecast Limited’s 9.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. Its rival Mimecast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ePlus inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ePlus inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mimecast Limited has a consensus target price of $58, with potential upside of 24.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ePlus inc. and Mimecast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 68.1% respectively. About 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Mimecast Limited has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Mimecast Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.