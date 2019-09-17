ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of ePlus inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ePlus inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ePlus inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.70% 8.10% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares ePlus inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. N/A 82 16.29 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

ePlus inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for ePlus inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ePlus inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that ePlus inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ePlus inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ePlus inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors ePlus inc.’s rivals beat ePlus inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.