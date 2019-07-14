ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.73 N/A 4.32 20.50 Digital Turbine Inc. 3 4.11 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ePlus inc. and Digital Turbine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ePlus inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Digital Turbine Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Digital Turbine Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. ePlus inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ePlus inc. and Digital Turbine Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Digital Turbine Inc.’s potential downside is -20.73% and its consensus price target is $4.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of ePlus inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.5% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86%

For the past year ePlus inc. was less bullish than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.