ePlus inc. (PLUS) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.79 N/A 4.66 16.29 ANSYS Inc. 195 13.02 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ePlus inc. and ANSYS Inc. ANSYS Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ePlus inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ePlus inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of ANSYS Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ePlus inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

ePlus inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, ANSYS Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ePlus inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

ANSYS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $226.33 average price target and a 7.22% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares and 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year ePlus inc. has weaker performance than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors ANSYS Inc. beats ePlus inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.