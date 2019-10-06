ePlus inc. (PLUS) Analysts See $1.02 EPS; INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (IENVF) Shorts Decreased By 22.2%

Analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $1.02 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. PLUS’s profit would be $13.78M giving it 18.54 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, ePlus inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 44,162 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF) had a decrease of 22.2% in short interest. IENVF’s SI was 1.78M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.2% from 2.28M shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 456 days are for INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s short sellers to cover IENVF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 100 shares traded. Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ePlus inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout holds 0.11% or 84,956 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 21,112 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 14,331 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 293,845 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 11,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 10,368 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 34,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ruggie Capital has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 273 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,784 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 5,764 shares. D E Shaw holds 66,667 shares.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology services and products, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through two divisions, Technology and Financing. It has a 16 P/E ratio. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. It develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas , and ethane in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates approximately 2,900 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines with an aggregate design capacity of approximately 16,501 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd); 10 compressor stations with an aggregate of approximately 586,310 horsepower; 190 km of pipelines with a design capacity of approximately 34,000 barrels per day for the transportation of LPG; 224 km of pipelines with a transportation capacity of approximately 239 MMcfd of ethane; and an LPG terminal in Guadalajara with a total storage capacity of 80,000 barrels.