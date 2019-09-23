Epizyme Reg (EPZM) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Its Position; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Market Value Rose, Tig Advisors Increased Its Position by $2.63 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Epizyme Inc Reg (EPZM) by 733.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 434,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 493,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 59,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Epizyme Inc Reg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 819,286 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 3.95 million shares traded or 415.26% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.29% or 65,530 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 9,541 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 367,730 shares in its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 8,500 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 200 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com has 23,179 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,979 shares. Bard holds 3.1% or 169,870 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Company invested in 0% or 1,793 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 80,970 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Prepays Another $250 Million for Corning Glass – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd Reg by 88,748 shares to 365,899 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp invested in 0% or 12,169 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Dafna Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.82% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Products Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 193,672 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). First Light Asset Lc invested 0.35% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 26,239 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hamilton Lane Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 24,673 shares. Spark Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 32,192 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 705,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nea Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 4.38 million shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,623 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 279,362 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 123,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio.