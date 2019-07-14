Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 42.12 N/A -1.64 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.93 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme Inc.’s 3.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 203.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Verastem Inc. has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival Verastem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Epizyme Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, and a 47.01% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, which is potential 479.47% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Epizyme Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 86.04% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.