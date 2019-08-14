Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 49.26 N/A -1.64 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 50.16 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Epizyme Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

$20.17 is Epizyme Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.32%. Competitively the average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74, which is potential 20.99% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.