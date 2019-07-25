Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are contrasting Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 41.81 N/A -1.64 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.46 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Epizyme Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20.17 is Epizyme Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 48.09%. Competitively the average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 171.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has weaker performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.