Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 38.52 N/A -1.64 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 15.74 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Epizyme Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. In other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc. has beta of 2.22 which is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.17, while its potential upside is 60.72%. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.25 consensus price target and a 24.62% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Seattle Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.