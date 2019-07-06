Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 39.02 N/A -1.64 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.71 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epizyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. On the competitive side is, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.97% and an $20.17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.