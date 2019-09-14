Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

This is a contrast between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 46.35 N/A -1.64 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.3 and 18.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a 79.77% upside potential and an average price target of $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.