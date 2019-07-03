Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 40.27 N/A -1.64 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 9.74 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Epizyme Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.03 shows that Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Epizyme Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Epizyme Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.17, and a 53.73% upside potential. On the other hand, Radius Health Inc.’s potential downside is -0.79% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the results delivered earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.