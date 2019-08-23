Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Since Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 49.84 N/A -1.64 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 13.67 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Epizyme Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Epizyme Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, and a 56.84% upside potential. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential downside of -13.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Epizyme Inc. looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.