Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 47.24 N/A -1.64 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.21 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc.’s current beta is 2.46 and it happens to be 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 76.37% for Epizyme Inc. with consensus price target of $21.5. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 676.40% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 18.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.