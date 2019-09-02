Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 49.41 N/A -1.64 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Epizyme Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oragenics Inc. has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a 65.77% upside potential and an average price target of $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.