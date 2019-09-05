Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

We will be comparing the differences between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 48.48 N/A -1.64 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Epizyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Epizyme Inc. has an average price target of $21.5, and a 71.86% upside potential. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 189.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Epizyme Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 33.4%. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.