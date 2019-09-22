Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 42.86 N/A -1.64 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.63 beta and it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Epizyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Epizyme Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 94.39% for Epizyme Inc. with consensus price target of $21.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 243.57% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Millendo Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Epizyme Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.