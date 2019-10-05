Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.13 70.52M -1.64 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.37 79.03M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 580,889,621.09% -51.8% -43.1% Mesoblast Limited 1,337,225,042.30% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Epizyme Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a 97.61% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.