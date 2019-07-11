Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

As Biotechnology companies, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 40.36 N/A -1.64 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 18.12 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Volatility & Risk

Epizyme Inc.’s current beta is 3.03 and it happens to be 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $20.17, and a 45.95% upside potential. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus target price and a 84.70% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Epizyme Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.