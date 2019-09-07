Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Since Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.53 N/A -1.64 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epizyme Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.46 shows that Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. On the competitive side is, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 64.88% for Epizyme Inc. with consensus target price of $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.