Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 41.90 N/A -1.64 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.17, and a 47.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.