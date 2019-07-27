Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 41.16 N/A -1.64 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 94.26 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epizyme Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Epizyme Inc. has a 50.41% upside potential and an average target price of $20.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $127 average target price and a 66.32% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Epizyme Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 89.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.97% -23.11% -19.34% -5.99% -34% -6.64%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 86.04% stronger performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.