Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Trades at $11.74 After Triangle; Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) Sentiment Is 0.64

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) formed triangle with $12.56 target or 7.00% above today’s $11.74 share price. Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 777,636 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 16 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 25 sold and reduced their stakes in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.86 million shares, up from 3.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $355.66 million. It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector.

Coe Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund for 54,345 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 100,115 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 0.25% invested in the company for 91,191 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 30,410 shares.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 90,180 shares traded. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) has declined 17.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 83.13% above currents $11.74 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foresite Mngmt Ii Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.5% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.49M shares. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Tru Communications reported 0% stake. Rock Springs Management Lp holds 0.84% or 1.85M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 18,654 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 16,776 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 230,390 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 796,239 shares. 635,663 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). American International Gp owns 49,378 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.02% or 43,879 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.08% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Amer Century Cos Inc holds 10,295 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 48,840 shares.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.