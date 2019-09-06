Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Reaches $13.40 After 5.00% Up Move; SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (SNBIF) Shorts Decreased By 4.97%

The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 236,644 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLDThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.22B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $14.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EPZM worth $61.00 million more.

SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) had a decrease of 4.97% in short interest. SNBIF’s SI was 477,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.97% from 502,900 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 117 days are for SANBIO CO LTD. JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SNBIF)’s short sellers to cover SNBIF’s short positions. It closed at $31.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 60.45% above currents $13.4 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 69,472 shares. Opaleye Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Price T Rowe Md has 404,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Incorporated owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). The Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Morgan Stanley holds 342,862 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 17,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,742 shares stake. 1.75 million are owned by Rock Springs Cap Mngmt L P. 51,200 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. The Brazil-based Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.06% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

SanBio Company Limited develops regenerative cell medicines for central nervous system. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. It develops SB623, a therapeutic product for various stroke patients. It currently has negative earnings.

