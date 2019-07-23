Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Reaches $12.67 After 5.00% Down Move; FBL Financial Group (FFG)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 293,942 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet OncologyThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.15 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $12.04 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EPZM worth $57.55 million less.

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 41 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 32 sold and trimmed positions in FBL Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.01 million shares, down from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 28 New Position: 13.

Analysts await FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. FFG’s profit will be $30.81 million for 12.54 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by FBL Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.19% EPS growth.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 15 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. for 187,178 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 741,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 126,972 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,466 shares.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 5,478 shares traded. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) has declined 13.43% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG)

More notable recent FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FBL Financial (FFG) Announces Kelli Eddy as New COO – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Twst.com published: “FBL Financial Group Inc.: FBL Financial Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – The Wall Street Transcript” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Investors Need to Know About the U.S. Navy’s New Frigate – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ferro Corporation (FOE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.48 million shares. Foresite Mgmt Ii Lc holds 8.33% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc owns 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 710,156 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 0% or 11,661 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 13,627 shares. Nea Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Exane Derivatives owns 6,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 12,991 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited accumulated 181,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 40,483 shares.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Epizyme had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New finance chief at Epizyme – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Epizyme Rose 103.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme Announces Positive Interim Data on Lead Candidate – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.