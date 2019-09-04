Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Reaches $12.09 After 3.00% Down Move; Mexico Equity & Income Fund (MXE)’s Sentiment Is 0.27

The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 169,722 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.10B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $11.73 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EPZM worth $33.03 million less.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 15 decreased and sold stakes in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.81 million shares, down from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Epizyme, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Q2 Loss In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Epizyme (EPZM) Focuses on Developing Lead Drug Tazemetostat – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 77.83% above currents $12.09 stock price. Epizyme had 3 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Epizyme, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 6,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 742,433 are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 35,050 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 17,160 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 161,611 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 59,205 shares. Art Limited Co holds 0.09% or 119,339 shares. Great Point Prns Ltd Company reported 2.17 million shares. Secor Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 20,871 shares. Signaturefd accumulated 4 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 23,009 shares. Weiss Multi holds 75,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

The stock increased 1.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 205 shares traded. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) has declined 6.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.60% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. for 1.68 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 194,621 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.53% invested in the company for 99,000 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 34,568 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc