Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Reaches $10.33 After 8.00% Down Move; J G C F ORDINARY SHARES (JGCCF) Shorts Decreased By 6.42%

The stock of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 228,526 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor ActivityThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $940.41M company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $9.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EPZM worth $75.23 million less.

J G C CORP F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JGCCF) had a decrease of 6.42% in short interest. JGCCF’s SI was 5.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.42% from 5.72 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 53570 days are for J G C CORP F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JGCCF)’s short sellers to cover JGCCF’s short positions. It closed at $13.88 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

JGC Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for various plants and facilities. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Total Engineering, and Catalysts and Fine Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Total Engineering segment is involved in the design, procurement, construction, and performance test services of machinery and plants for petroleum, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, gas, chemicals, nuclear energy, metal refining, biochemical, food, pharmaceuticals, medical, logistics, information technology, environment conservation, and pollution control.

Among 2 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Epizyme has $25 highest and $18 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 108.13% above currents $10.33 stock price. Epizyme had 4 analyst reports since June 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $940.41 million. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.