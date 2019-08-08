Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 36.53 N/A -1.64 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Epizyme Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.46 beta indicates that Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.17, while its potential upside is 69.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 20%. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.