Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 38.93 N/A -1.64 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.03. Competitively, Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Savara Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.17 is Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 51.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 49.5%. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.