Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Comparison side by side

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.11 N/A -1.64 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 125.54 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s average target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 55.99%. Competitively the average target price of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $31, which is potential 184.93% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Epizyme Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.