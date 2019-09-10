Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparison side by side

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.57 N/A -1.64 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 114.17 N/A -2.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.46. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential is 63.87% at a $21.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 72.78% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 82.09% respectively. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.