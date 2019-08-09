Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. has 94.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Epizyme Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Epizyme Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.80% -43.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Epizyme Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Epizyme Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$20.17 is the consensus target price of Epizyme Inc., with a potential upside of 74.63%. The potential upside of the rivals is 139.13%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epizyme Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Epizyme Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Epizyme Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Epizyme Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.