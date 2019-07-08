Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Contrasting side by side

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 39.02 N/A -1.64 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Epizyme Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 3.03 shows that Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.4 while its Quick Ratio is 14.4. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Epizyme Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.17, and a 50.97% upside potential. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 50.56% and its average price target is $82.67. The results provided earlier shows that Epizyme Inc. appears more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 13.19% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.