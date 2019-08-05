Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Comparing side by side

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 34.50 N/A -1.64 0.00 Galapagos NV 120 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Epizyme Inc. and Galapagos NV’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 79.45%. On the other hand, Galapagos NV’s potential downside is -7.94% and its consensus target price is $157. Based on the results shown earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Galapagos NV.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.