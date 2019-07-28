Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparing side by side

Since Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 41.16 N/A -1.64 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Epizyme Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Epizyme Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a 50.41% upside potential and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.