Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 41.04 N/A -1.64 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 5.64 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.46 beta means Epizyme Inc.’s volatility is 146.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has an average target price of $21.5, and a 92.83% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 8.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.