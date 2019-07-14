Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 42.12 N/A -1.64 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 11.04 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.03 beta means Epizyme Inc.’s volatility is 203.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential is 47.01% at a $20.17 average target price. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 111.27% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.