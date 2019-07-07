Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) Comparison side by side

Since Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 39.02 N/A -1.64 0.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.53 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Epizyme Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Volatility & Risk

Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.03. In other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.17, while its potential upside is 50.97%. On the other hand, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.26% and its consensus price target is $6.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Epizyme Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.