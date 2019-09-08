Epizyme (EPZM) Valuation Rose While Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Decreased Its Position by $833,040; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Declined, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Boosted Its Position by $334,992

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 448,718 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 490,504 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nexa Resources Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Ltd invested in 13,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 3,293 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Franklin Resources holds 0.04% or 822,337 shares. 2,457 are owned by Coldstream. Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 512 are held by Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Co. 8,418 were reported by Utah Retirement. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc invested in 3,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 215,147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 13 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 20 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.11% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock accumulated 37,079 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 16,401 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 79,100 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Opus Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Hanseatic Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 203 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 23,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 203,200 shares. 776 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 1.77M shares. Artal Group Sa owns 1.75M shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.