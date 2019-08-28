Epizyme (EPZM) Valuation Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Its Position; Teva Pharm (TEVA) Shares Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped by $1.69 Million Its Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 112,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.14 million, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 14.21 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 59,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 80,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 229,457 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM

