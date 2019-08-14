Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Opaleye Management Upped Its Holding by $2.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Holder Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $1.69 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 333,279 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 73.62M shares traded or 49.65% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Bank Of America N.A. Srvcr Rnkngs, Outlooks Stable; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 20/03/2018 – BOFA SAID TO SEEK SOME MARGIN LOAN SALES AFTER STEINHOFF LOSS

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 237,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

