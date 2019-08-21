Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Boosted Holding; Atika Capital Management Position In Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Was Has Lifted

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 401,750 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 290,053 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Epizyme (EPZM) Q2 Loss In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Immunomedics (IMMU) Posts Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme on go with tazemetostat NDA in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.84% or 1.75 million shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated holds 0% or 161,611 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited invested in 11,661 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street owns 2.29M shares. Woodstock stated it has 37,079 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Artal Group Inc Sa accumulated 1.75 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 72,100 shares. Primecap Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 10.25M shares. Great Point Prtnrs Limited Liability has 2.67% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 2.17M shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 232,600 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 13,691 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.58 million activity. $276,160 worth of stock was bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 2.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.