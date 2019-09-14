Epizyme (EPZM) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Lowered Position by $420,000; Legacy Private Trust Has Boosted Position in Target (TGT)

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 6,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 41,314 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 34,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.69M shares traded or 116.65% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (CSM) by 49,855 shares to 305,006 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 16,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,930 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Donâ€™t Chase Target Stock Here – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Wants to Hire 30,000 Workers. Will It Succeed? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Ford Gets Junked; Target Hires for the Holidays – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Consonance Cap Lp invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 105,889 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. 32,192 were reported by Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. New York-based Art Lc has invested 0.02% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 4 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 50,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc stated it has 24,673 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The invested in 48,840 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt LP holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.85M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 112 shares in its portfolio. 10,662 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 79,600 shares.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Epizyme to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Epizyme launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Surge More Than 100% YTD: Here’s Why? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme on go with tazemetostat NDA in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).