Epizyme (EPZM) Holding Maintained by Consonance Capital Management Lp; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Boosted by $186.80 Million Its Position

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74 million, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 500,636 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 4.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 15.57M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $618.88M, up from 10.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 6.26 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 28,534 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Blair William Co Il reported 0.06% stake. Bryn Mawr Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 122,343 shares. Amg Natl Bank reported 130,767 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 63,957 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 115,154 shares. Natixis owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 131,346 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 34,964 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba accumulated 6,152 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 299,118 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.85% or 4.46 million shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 51,145 shares to 3.17 million shares, valued at $464.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 175,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

