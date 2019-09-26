Epizyme (EPZM) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $15.38 Million as Stock Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $981,806

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 7,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74M, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 472,773 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 73,931 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $149.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 190,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Springs Cap Management LP holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 1.85M shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,563 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 32,817 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 79,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 238,200 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 86,500 shares stake. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 200,063 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp invested in 0% or 1,062 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 190,125 shares in its portfolio. Harbourvest Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 105,889 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 23,859 shares.

